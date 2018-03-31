Personnel was the main topic of the March 12 Elkhorn Board of Education meeting.
During Match Day on Friday, March 16, 122 members of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine class of 2018 learned where they will do their physician residency training – typically a period of three to six years of training depending on their chosen medical specialty.
The Bennington Public Library will be closed from Monday, April 2, through Saturday, April 14, in preparation for the move to the new library.
The Omaha Concordia Mustangs opened their season with a strong 3-0 start. The Mustangs’ first real test of the year though came on Tuesday, March 20, as they played host to No.9 Omaha Duchesne on a cold and windy spring day.
Omaha Concordia High School senior Casey Thompson recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
Concordia Senior High performed Shrek The Musical March 9-11. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting …
Concordia Jr.-Sr. High School had 15 members of their speech team medal at Districts: Sophie Mosher, Sam Eesley, Mary Waller, Raegan Sigerson, David Cook, Nicholas Christensen, Mackenzie Carlson, Peyton Cole, Jordan Opere, Chloe Gille, Will Cook, Amy Day, Amira Geiger, Isabel Roberts and Bla…
Bennington American Legion Post #266 honored Vietnam veterans on Sunday, March 11, as they celebrated the Post’s 99th birthday. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 266, which will have its 99th birthday in November, sponsored the special event.
