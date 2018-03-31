News

Concordia Jr.-Sr. High School had 15 members of their speech team medal at Districts: Sophie Mosher, Sam Eesley, Mary Waller, Raegan Sigerson, David Cook, Nicholas Christensen, Mackenzie Carlson, Peyton Cole, Jordan Opere, Chloe Gille, Will Cook, Amy Day, Amira Geiger, Isabel Roberts and Bla…